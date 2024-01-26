Friday, January 26, 2024
CM Domki condemns firing at Election Commissioner Office Turbat

Our Staff Reporter
January 26, 2024
QUETTA  -  Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday condemned the firing in­cident at the Regional Election Com­missioner Office Turbat and sought a report from the Home Department.

In a statement, he said the inci­dent of violence was reprehensible and a conspiracy to disrupt peaceful electoral process. He said the care­taker set up would ensure the pro­vision of a peaceful and conducive environment to the people and the candidates participating in general election. Ali Mardan said the pur­pose of firing at the election com­missioner’s office was to spread fear and panic in the area. The chief min­ister directed to utilise all resources should to arrest culprits involved in the incident. He expressed grief and condolences to the family of the po­lice jawan who was martyred in the firing incident in Turbat. Ali Mardan also paid homage to the martyrs of the police and all security forces for the restoration of peace.

