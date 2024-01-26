Commissioner for completing polls arrangements

ATTOCK - Commissioner Rawalpindi has said that steps are being taken to complete all the arrangements for the general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8 as per the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in Attock.
Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha said that all related arrangements should be completed in Attock district in connection with the general elections and the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission should be enforced. All possible facilities should be provided to the voters. All activities should be strictly monitored on the day. Special measures should be taken for sensitive polling stations, he said.