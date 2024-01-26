Commissioner for completing polls arrangements

ATTOCK - Commissioner Rawalpindi has said that steps are being taken to complete all the arrangements for the general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8 as per the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan. He ex­pressed these views while chair­ing a meeting in Attock.

Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha said that all related arrangements should be completed in Attock dis­trict in connection with the gener­al elections and the code of conduct issued by the Election Commis­sion should be enforced. All possi­ble facilities should be provided to the voters. All activities should be strictly monitored on the day. Spe­cial measures should be taken for sensitive polling stations, he said.