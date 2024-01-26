Court rejects plea seeking judiciary supervision for polls

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) dismissed a writ petition filed by senior lawyer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Moazzam Butt, which sought the conduct of the February 8 general elections under the supervision of the judiciary. The special bench, composed of PHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakil Ahmed, had reserved the verdict on December 18 last month after hearing arguments from both sides.
Reading the 22-page verdict, Justice Shakil Ahmad explained that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had already taken notice of the matter by suspending the Lahore High Court’s verdict, and the case was pending with the apex court.
The court stated: ‘Thus, the writ cannot be heard by the court and is dismissed.’
The petitioner had raised concerns about the impartiality of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), alleging silence over actions taken against PTI candidates. The court had considered arguments from the provincial government, federal government, and the ECP during the last hearing.