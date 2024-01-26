Court rejects plea seeking judiciary supervision for polls

PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) dismissed a writ petition filed by senior lawyer and Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Moazzam Butt, which sought the conduct of the February 8 general elec­tions under the supervision of the judiciary. The spe­cial bench, composed of PHC Chief Justice Muham­mad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakil Ahmed, had reserved the verdict on December 18 last month af­ter hearing arguments from both sides.

Reading the 22-page verdict, Justice Shakil Ahmad explained that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had al­ready taken notice of the matter by suspending the Lahore High Court’s verdict, and the case was pend­ing with the apex court.

The court stated: ‘Thus, the writ cannot be heard by the court and is dismissed.’

The petitioner had raised concerns about the im­partiality of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), alleging silence over actions taken against PTI candidates. The court had considered arguments from the provincial government, federal government, and the ECP during the last hearing.