CPEC emerges as a symbol of exemplary friendship: Chinese Consul General

LAHORE - The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore Mr. Zhao Shiren has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the glowing example and hallmark of deepening Chi­na-Pakistan friendship and partnership.

He expressed these views while talking to journal­ists in Meet the Press Program of Lahore Press Club on Thursday.

While addressing the media, Consul General Mr. Zhao Shiren further sais that CPEC is the joint ven­ture of China and Pakistan which has completed 10 years and will be completed in any case. Under CPEC, 26 billion dollars have been invested so far, while construction is still going on. About electric trans­mission line, he said it is being upgraded. We want to bring prosperity to our old friend Pakistan.

Pakistan is an agricultural country and Punjab gov­ernment has formulated a ten year plan regarding ag­ricultural development. The Consulate General stands ready to work with the Punjab to enhance agricultural cooperation. He said that China, Pakistan and Iran are three friendly countries and together they will move jointly ahead in the region. There should not be any conflict between Pakistan and Iran, the situation will return to the previous position soon.