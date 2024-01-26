Customs seizes 116,000 litres in diesel smuggling bust

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Customs Enforce­ment Directorate in Dera Ismail Khan claimed a sig­nificant victory, thwarting a major smuggling attempt and recovering 116,000 liters of foreign diesel. Act­ing on credible information, 29 trucks were seized on the CPEC highway, revealing an extensive operation to smuggle foreign diesel to various parts of the country.

Dr. Karam Elahi, Collector Customs, reported that the combined value of the seized trucks and confiscat­ed diesel exceeded Rs 213 million. Ongoing anti-smug­gling operations in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in­volve collaborative efforts with local police, motorway police, Pakistan Army, and intelligence agencies, align­ing with federal government directives.

Highlighting the department’s performance, Dr. Karam Elahi emphasized Customs Enforcement’s extraordinary success despite challenging circum­stances and security concerns. In recent months, the department confiscated a variety of illicitly smuggled goods, including diesel, cigarettes, tires, dried fruits, fabric, vehicles, foreign currency, mo­bile phones, and other valuables, with a cumulative worth surpassing Rs 5 billion.

The confiscated goods were successfully auctioned by the government, contributing a substantial Rs 542 million to the national exchequer.