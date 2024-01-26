Customs seizes 116,000 litres in diesel smuggling bust

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Customs Enforcement Directorate in Dera Ismail Khan claimed a significant victory, thwarting a major smuggling attempt and recovering 116,000 liters of foreign diesel. Acting on credible information, 29 trucks were seized on the CPEC highway, revealing an extensive operation to smuggle foreign diesel to various parts of the country.
Dr. Karam Elahi, Collector Customs, reported that the combined value of the seized trucks and confiscated diesel exceeded Rs 213 million. Ongoing anti-smuggling operations in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa involve collaborative efforts with local police, motorway police, Pakistan Army, and intelligence agencies, aligning with federal government directives.
Highlighting the department’s performance, Dr. Karam Elahi emphasized Customs Enforcement’s extraordinary success despite challenging circumstances and security concerns. In recent months, the department confiscated a variety of illicitly smuggled goods, including diesel, cigarettes, tires, dried fruits, fabric, vehicles, foreign currency, mobile phones, and other valuables, with a cumulative worth surpassing Rs 5 billion.
The confiscated goods were successfully auctioned by the government, contributing a substantial Rs 542 million to the national exchequer.