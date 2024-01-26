Dense foggy conditions continue to prevail in Punjab, KP, upper Sindh: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Dense fog will continue en­gulfing the parts of Islamabad, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Very cold weather conditions will prevail in fog af­fected areas due to continuously low daytime temperatures.

The citizens are advised to be extra cautious during the dense foggy conditions. Ac­cording to the synoptic situa­tion, continental air was pre­vailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was likely to affect upper parts of the country.

On Friday, mainly very cold and dry weather is ex­pected in most areas of the country while, partly cloudy in upper districts and north Balochistan. However, light rain with light snowfall over mountain is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Islamabad, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Very cold weather is likely in aforesaid areas due to dense fog.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather pre­vailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan. Dense fog/smog prevailed over Islamabad, Potohar region, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkh­wa and upper Sindh.