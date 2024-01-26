Different sections of motorway temporarily closed due to dense fog

Different sections of motorway have been temporarily closed due to dense fog.

According to National Highways and Motorway Police, the closed sections include:

M-1 from Rashakai to Peshawar toll plaza.

M-2 from Babu Sabu to Thokar Niaz Baig and Thokar Niaz Baig to Farooqabad.

M-3 from Faizpur to Rajanah.

M-4 from Gojra to Faisalabad and Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad.

M-11 from Mehmood Booti toll plaza to Kala Shah Kaku toll plaza.

Commuters have been advised to make their travel plans after getting latest updates from National Highway and Motorway helpline 130 and its social media platforms.