Diligent officers work selflessly to serve people by formulating innovative public policies: CM Baqar

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Thursday said that a diligent public servant works day and night selflessly to serve the people by taking pains in formulating innova­tive public policies and interventions, and making sure that the policies and interventions were implemented ef­fectively so that the public at large felt served. He said, “If the public does not own the public servants, it should be taken as a sign of dissatisfaction. Against all the odds and challenges of this pro­fession, he urged the officers to work with conviction and personal commit­ment.” He said this while speaking at the Graduation Ceremony of BS-19 officers who completed their 16-week-long Se­nior Management Course (34th SMC) at the National Institute of Management (NIM), Karachi. Those who attended the program include the Director Gen­eral, NIM Dr. Lubna Ayub, Chief Instruc­tor, Senior Management Course (SMC) Khaliiq Shaikh and others. The chief minister said this course, though being a mandatory requirement for promotion to BS-20 positions, must have brushed up the officers underwent existing rep­ertoire tools and skills, and helped them gain critical new insights on numerable issues and challenges through various training activities including lecture and panel discussions by distinguished speakers/scholars/economists. He said that since the performance in the NIM course carried significant weight for of­ficers’ career advancement, therefore he hoped that the course participants must have invested their time, energy, and passionate efforts to gain knowledge, skills and necessary tools, for their per­sonal and professional transformations as required for holding senior echelons of policy and decision making tiers of the government(s) at both the Federal and Provincial levels.