Diligent officers work selflessly to serve people by formulating innovative public policies: CM Baqar

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Thursday said that a diligent public servant works day and night selflessly to serve the people by taking pains in formulating innovative public policies and interventions, and making sure that the policies and interventions were implemented effectively so that the public at large felt served. He said, “If the public does not own the public servants, it should be taken as a sign of dissatisfaction. Against all the odds and challenges of this profession, he urged the officers to work with conviction and personal commitment.” He said this while speaking at the Graduation Ceremony of BS-19 officers who completed their 16-week-long Senior Management Course (34th SMC) at the National Institute of Management (NIM), Karachi. Those who attended the program include the Director General, NIM Dr. Lubna Ayub, Chief Instructor, Senior Management Course (SMC) Khaliiq Shaikh and others. The chief minister said this course, though being a mandatory requirement for promotion to BS-20 positions, must have brushed up the officers underwent existing repertoire tools and skills, and helped them gain critical new insights on numerable issues and challenges through various training activities including lecture and panel discussions by distinguished speakers/scholars/economists. He said that since the performance in the NIM course carried significant weight for officers’ career advancement, therefore he hoped that the course participants must have invested their time, energy, and passionate efforts to gain knowledge, skills and necessary tools, for their personal and professional transformations as required for holding senior echelons of policy and decision making tiers of the government(s) at both the Federal and Provincial levels.