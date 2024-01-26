DROs, ROs given magisterial powers for seamless execution of 2024 elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has delegated the powers of a first-class magistrate to district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) to ensure seamless execution of the 2024 general elections.

According to a notification released on Friday, the magisterial powers have been conferred upon DROs and ROs in accordance with the Section 193 of the Election Act, 2017.

“These powers can be utilised by ROs and DROs during the general elections for national and provincial assemblies in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan until the official announcement of final results for the candidates,” it read.

Under this arrangement, the ROs and DROs will have the authority to initiate action against candidates who breach the code of conduct provided by the ECP.

“The aforesaid officers will exercise the powers of the Magistrate first class in respect of the offences defined in Sections 169 and 171 and take cognisance of any such offence under Section 190 of the code of criminal procedure and shall try it summarily under Chapter XX of the code,” the notification concluded.

