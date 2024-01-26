Economic Bonds

China’s recent announcement of its readiness to work closely with Pakistan to upgrade the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a testament to the enduring strength of the strategic partner­ship between the two nations. The commitment to deepen political mu­tual trust and expand practical cooperation reflects a shared vision for a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

As Pakistan enters the second phase of CPEC, the early harvest proj­ects from the first phase are already proving to be beneficial. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s emphasis on continued engage­ment with China underscores the significance of this economic corri­dor in driving economic growth and fostering collaboration between the two nations. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin high­lighted China’s willingness to work with Pakistan to deliver on impor­tant common understandings between their leaders. This commitment is further reinforced by the recent visit of Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong to Pakistan. During his trip, Sun Weidong engaged in in-depth discussions with top Pakistani officials, including President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Kakar, and Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, dem­onstrating the high-level attention given to bilateral relations.

The evolving road and air connectivity around industrialisation proj­ects in the second phase of CPEC highlight the dynamic nature of this collaboration. PM Kakar’s remarks on the need for road and air connec­tivity around industrialisation projects underscore the forward-looking approach both countries are taking to ensure the success of this eco­nomic corridor. China’s appreciation of Pakistan’s firm commitment to the One-China principle and its support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, inde­pendence, and territorial integrity further solidify the all-weather stra­tegic cooperative partnership between the two nations.

As Pakistan and China move into the next phase of CPEC, the collabo­ration is not just about economic development but also about creating a community with a shared future. The commitment to connectivity, co­operation, and mutual trust sets the stage for further advancements in the China-Pakistan relationship, reinforcing the notion that their part­nership is not just strategic but enduring. The ongoing cooperation in the face of global economic challenges demonstrates the resilience and vitality of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.