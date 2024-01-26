Friday, January 26, 2024
ECP issues notices to candidates, concerned officials on violation of code of conduct

ECP issues notices to candidates, concerned officials on violation of code of conduct
Web Desk
8:09 PM | January 26, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notices to seventy-one candidates and other concerned officials on violation of the Election Code of Conduct across the country.

The ECP has also imposed fines on twenty-four candidates and chairmen and district chairmen of the local governments over volitions of the code of conduct.

The district monitoring teams appointed by the Election Commission in the provinces and federal capital Islamabad are performing duties actively and removing prohibited advertising material and hoardings on daily basis.

