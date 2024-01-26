Educational equality

Girls in Pakistan face gross gen­der disparity in education. They are mostly dictated by their elders to choose their academ­ic fields after intermediate com­pared with boys who have full lib­erty to opt for the field they are desirous of. Such decisions by their elders compel the girls ei­ther to opt for the field that their parents had implemented into their minds or give up all their valuable dreams.

Similarly, the previous year, I had applied to various universities for the prestigious department of Law. When I went through the merit lists of Law along with the lists of other departments, I found a con­siderable number of boys, approxi­mately 70 per cent compared with the limited number of girls. This is a clear-cut sign that the deci­sions of elders or parents extreme­ly complicate the learning jour­ney of girls, making them bound to home chores. This trend, however, is common in ultra-conservative areas like the one I belong to.

In this context, parents should allow girls to be independent in selecting their academic field and wholeheartedly support them throughout their academic ten­ure in university or college. They must realise that every individual has different interests, and mak­ing them forcibly choose a field against their wishes will hamper their overall performance.

SHEHZAD AHMED BROHI,

Larkana.