Friday, January 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Educational equality

January 26, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

Girls in Pakistan face gross gen­der disparity in education. They are mostly dictated by their elders to choose their academ­ic fields after intermediate com­pared with boys who have full lib­erty to opt for the field they are desirous of. Such decisions by their elders compel the girls ei­ther to opt for the field that their parents had implemented into their minds or give up all their valuable dreams.

Similarly, the previous year, I had applied to various universities for the prestigious department of Law. When I went through the merit lists of Law along with the lists of other departments, I found a con­siderable number of boys, approxi­mately 70 per cent compared with the limited number of girls. This is a clear-cut sign that the deci­sions of elders or parents extreme­ly complicate the learning jour­ney of girls, making them bound to home chores. This trend, however, is common in ultra-conservative areas like the one I belong to.

Evidence points to India’s role in assassination of two Pakistani citizens

In this context, parents should allow girls to be independent in selecting their academic field and wholeheartedly support them throughout their academic ten­ure in university or college. They must realise that every individual has different interests, and mak­ing them forcibly choose a field against their wishes will hamper their overall performance.

SHEHZAD AHMED BROHI, 

Larkana.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1706155895.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024