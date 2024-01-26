Educational equality

Girls in Pakistan face gross gender disparity in education. They are mostly dictated by their elders to choose their academic fields after intermediate compared with boys who have full liberty to opt for the field they are desirous of. Such decisions by their elders compel the girls either to opt for the field that their parents had implemented into their minds or give up all their valuable dreams.
Similarly, the previous year, I had applied to various universities for the prestigious department of Law. When I went through the merit lists of Law along with the lists of other departments, I found a considerable number of boys, approximately 70 per cent compared with the limited number of girls. This is a clear-cut sign that the decisions of elders or parents extremely complicate the learning journey of girls, making them bound to home chores. This trend, however, is common in ultra-conservative areas like the one I belong to.
In this context, parents should allow girls to be independent in selecting their academic field and wholeheartedly support them throughout their academic tenure in university or college. They must realise that every individual has different interests, and making them forcibly choose a field against their wishes will hamper their overall performance.
SHEHZAD AHMED BROHI,
Larkana.