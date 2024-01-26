Feudalism has made inroads in country’s politics: Fazl

MULTAN - Jamiat-e-Ulama Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehm­an said on Thursday that feudalism had made inroads in the country’s politics and barons were voted out of fear and fright. Addressing a cer­emony here, he stated that his party had always voiced for the commoners as get­ting them rights was the real politics, besides safeguard­ing their lives and proper­ties. He claimed that the JUI-F had always stood for the rights of the downtrod­den segments of the society and never raised “hollow slogans”. Maulana Fazl main­tained that his party was try­ing its best for keeping peace in the country and added that the economy could not be stable without tranquility. He regretted that Pakistan’s economic growth rate had gone too much down in the last three-and -a -half years. The political forces did not have any manifesto and they were battling for power only in the country, he added. The JUI-F claimed that a part of the manifesto of his party was excerpted from the Holy Quran and Sunnah. He lambasted Israel for martyr­ing thousands of Palestin­ians and Indian brutalities in IIOJK and questioned the United States and Europe for keeping mum on human rights violations.