Finland heads to polls amid soured Russian relations

HELSINKI - Finland goes to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president, whose role in leading foreign policy has been amplified by heightened tensions with neighbouring Russia following the war in Ukraine. The changing geopolitical landscape in Europe will be the main concern for the new head of state, who also acts as supreme commander of Finland’s armed forces. Two top politicians lead the pack of nine candidates: former conservative prime minister Alexander Stubb, and ex-foreign minister Pekka Haavisto of the Green Party who is running as an independent.