Four die, several injured in Nawabshah, Khairpur road accidents

NAWABSHAH/KHAIRPUR - In fog-related road mishaps four persons were died in Nawab­shah and Khairpur districts on Thursday. A university bus and a van collided near Qazi Ahmed in Nawabshah district leaving three persons including a woman dead and scores of others injured, res­cue sources said.

A bus of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University said to be in­volved in road crash in which scores of students have been in­jured, rescue sources said.

In another traffic mishap, also caused by fog-related visibil­ity problem a coach upturned at Therhi Bypass in Khairpur district leaving a man dead and 25 others injured. “Five injured have been in precarious condi­tion,” according to rescuers. “The injured were shifted to hospital for medical attendance.” “A Kara­chi bound passenger coach from Punjab overturned at the by­pass,” rescue workers said. The winter brings fog in the plains of Sindh and Punjab causing seri­ous visibility issue for driving on highways resulting in several ac­cidents and loss of lives.

RANGERS, POLICE NAB LYARI GANG MEMBER INVOLVED IN HEINOUS CRIMES

In a collaborative effort based on intelligence input, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Police successfully apprehended Junaid Baloch, associated with the Lyari gang Jameel Chhanga group, in the Preedy area here Thursday. The accused was facing charges ranging from target killings, ex­tortion and drug trafficking to robberies and police encounters.

A spokesperson for the Rang­ers disclosed that arms and ammunition were seized from Baloch’s possession during the arrest. Having joined the Lyari gang Jameel Chhanga group in 2016, the accused collaborated in various criminal activities with gang members Naveed alias Kuppi and Waseem Joji.

One of the heinous incidents involved Baloch and his accom­plice Amir alias Motta fatally as­saulting Pakistan Coast Guard personnel Muhammad Bilal near Capri Cinema on M.A. Jin­nah Road on September 9, 2023, during a motorcycle and cash snatching attempt. On Septem­ber 15, 2023, Baloch, along with Naveed alias Kuppi, Noroz, and Ali alias Dada, carried out the killing of watchman Shakirullah in Soldier Bazar on the orders of Lyari gang commander Jameel Chhanga, citing non-payment of extortion. Through investigation, Baloch admitted involvement in target killings and extortion across various markets in Old Golimar. Multiple FIRs have been filed against Baloch and ongoing raids are underway to apprehend his accomplices. The arrested individual, along with the seized arms and ammunition, has been handed over to the police to un­dergo further legal proceedings.