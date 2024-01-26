Gohar Ejaz donates 40 beds for emergency services at PIMS hospital

Caretaker Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz has donated forty beds for emergency services at PIMS hospital Islamabad.

During his visit to the hospital along with caretaker Minister for National Health Services Dr Nadeem Jan today, he said soon a pharmacy will also be set up at the facility where availability of free necessary medicines will be ensured.

Dr Gohar Ejaz said from next week food will be provided to all the patients and their attendants at the hospital.

Caretaker Minister for National Health Services lauded the initiatives of Interior minister for better health services at PIMS.