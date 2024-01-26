Friday, January 26, 2024
Gold rate dips by Rs1,400 per tola

January 26, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,400 and was sold at Rs213,800 on Thursday in the local mar­ket compared to its rate of Rs.215,200 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1,200 to Rs.183,300 from Rs.184,500 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat declined to Rs168,024 from Rs.169,124 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewel­lers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,600 and Rs2,2229.08 respectively.

