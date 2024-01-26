HEC chairman advocates focus on science and technology for progress

HYDERABAD - The Chairman of the Higher Education Commis­sion (HEC) Islamabad Dr. Muktar Ahmad high­lighting the crucial role of science and technology in the progress of nations worldwide said that in order to achieve development, we have to give at­tention to the fields of knowledge and technology so that we can make our position better.

Speaking at the 27th convocation of Mehran Uni­versity of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, on Thursday, he expressed concern that Muslims, who once laid the foundations of disciplines such as medicine, mathematics and science have deviat­ed from these paths, resulting in a loss of direction.

Dr Muktar Ahmad commended Mehran Univer­sity for its numerous projects initiated by the HEC.