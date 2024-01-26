HEC chairman advocates focus on science and technology for progress

HYDERABAD - The Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad Dr. Muktar Ahmad highlighting the crucial role of science and technology in the progress of nations worldwide said that in order to achieve development, we have to give attention to the fields of knowledge and technology so that we can make our position better.
Speaking at the 27th convocation of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, on Thursday, he expressed concern that Muslims, who once laid the foundations of disciplines such as medicine, mathematics and science have deviated from these paths, resulting in a loss of direction.
Dr Muktar Ahmad commended Mehran University for its numerous projects initiated by the HEC.