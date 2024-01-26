ICJ orders Israel to take measures to prevent genocide of Palestinians in Gaza

The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

A seventeen judge bench headed by President of the Court Joan Donoghue announced the orders at The Hague, Netherlands today.

The Court also ordered Israel to take immediate and effective steps to ensure provision of urgently needed humanitarian aid and basic services in Gaza.

Israel has also been ordered to report to the court within one month.

The case was moved by South Africa and was supported by Brazil, and several other countries including Pakistan.

