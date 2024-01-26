IFAD funds transformative agri project in KP

SWABI - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Department is set to inject Rs30 billion into the agriculture sec­tor through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Econom­ic Transformation Project (KPETP). Officials, at a workshop in Swabi, outlined the comprehensive sev­en-year initiative, emphasizing its potential to make farming more lucrative and attractive. The project’s main financial backing comes from the Internation­al Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), with co-financiers including the European Union, domes­tic beneficiaries, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment.

IFAD’s Director, Zaheer-ud-din Babar, identified the central agri-business cluster, comprising districts like Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swa­bi, Khyber, and Mohmand. The strategic plan aims to benefit every district in the province, making it a transformative endeavor for the entire region.

Sajjad Mohammed, the Agri-business and Agri-skills Manager, provided detailed insights into the project. Notable components include the establish­ment of Professional Farmers Organizations (PFO), incorporating over 400 members. The financial structure involves 70% assistance from the govern­ment and 30% from the farmers, aiming to create a sustainable and mutually beneficial partnership.

Another significant aspect of the initiative is the establishment of public-private producers part­nerships. In the subsequent phase, the government farming centers across the province will undergo a reorganization, enhancing efficiency and impact. This multi-faceted approach signifies a comprehen­sive effort to rejuvenate and modernize the agricul­tural landscape in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The workshop held in Swabi marks the first in a series of gatherings planned for different districts. With the IFAD-backed project unfolding, the agri­cultural sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is poised for positive transformation, promising benefits not only for the government but also for local farmers. This initiative reflects a concerted effort to boost the ag­riculture sector’s economic viability and attractive­ness, aligning with broader goals of rural economic development and sustainability in the region.