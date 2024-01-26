IGP reviews preparations for forthcoming general polls

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Thursday presided over a meeting at Central Police Office to review the over­all preparations and arrangements of the police for upcom­ing General Elections 2024, including strat­egy plan, evaluation of available and required manpower and alloca­tion of necessary re­sources.

During the meeting, IGP Sindh stressed the officers for develop­ing contingency plans with foolproof secu­rity measures specifi­cally tailored for the elections. He empha­sised the need for sus­tainable and mutual communication, strict adherence to the elec­tion code of conduct, and the prompt imple­mentation of all rel­evant orders.

IGP highlighted the significance of ad­dressing even mi­nor information or complaints during the election cam­paign, urging timely responses and the implementation of ef­fective preventive and remedial measures. The overall security aspects, including pa­trolling, picketing, and surveillance, were also underscored, with an emphasis on diligence and alertness.

Furthermore, IGP directed all police of­ficers to collaborate with District Return­ing Officers (DROs) to report any violations of the code of conduct. He stressed that adher­ence to the code’s spir­it and preferences are crucial for maintaining law and order on the day of the elections. Additional IGP Karachi, along with DIGPs, Spe­cial Branch, Karachi Zones, CTD, Headquar­ters, RRF, SPU, and oth­ers, participated in the meeting. Meanwhile, DIGP Hyderabad Re­gion and district police officers joined through video link, providing separate briefings.