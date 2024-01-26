IHC restores powers of Islamabad chief commissioner, DC to issue orders under MPO

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday restored the powers of the Islamabad chief commis­sioner and deputy commission­er (DC) to issue orders under the Maintenance of Public Or­der (MPO). The division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Ja­hangiri conducted hearing of an Intra Appeal Court (ICA) filed by the government against the decision of a single bench com­prising Justice Babar Sattar and permitted the district adminis­tration to perform its functions.

The federal government filed the ICA through Barrister Mu­nawar Iqbal Duggal against judgment dated 29.12.2023 whereby Presidential Order No.18 of 1980 dated 31.12.1980 was struck down. In the appeal, the Home Secretary challenged the decision of the single bench and the court issued notices to the parties involved in the ap­peal after hearing of the argu­ments of the petitioner.

Additional Attorney-General contended that the reasons which prevailed with the Judge-in-Chambers are not tenable. He submitted that Article 270-A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 (the Constitution) gives protection of law to Presidential Orders is­sued under the Proclamation of the fifth day of July, 1977.

He also submitted that the Parliament does have the au­thority to legislate and can exer­cise the powers which do not fall within the province; however, it does not debar the President to issue Orders under Article 258 of the Constitution.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench issued notice to the respondents while it also is­sued notice to the Attorney-Gen­eral for Pakistan under Order XXVII-A CPC. The bench noted, “Meanwhile, the Chief Commis­sioner may continue to perform his functions pursuant to Presi­dential Order in question.”

During the hearing, AAG Bar­rister Munawar Iqbal Duggal appeared before the bench and requested the court to suspend the ruling till the final decision on the appeal. Justice Babar Sat­tar in an 83-page judgement had declared “PO [presidential or­der] No. 18 of 1980, PO No. 2 of 1987, PO No. 2 of 1990 and no­tifications issued under declar­ing the administrator or chief commissioner Islamabad to be the provincial government for purposes of ICT are ultra vires of the Constitution and therefore declared to be void.” The judge­ment asked the federal govern­ment to govern Islamabad till the rules to operate the provin­cial government were finalized. The court also set a three-month deadline to frame the rules.