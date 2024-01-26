Important interaction

Recent interactions by top military leader with stu­dents of various universities is a bold and wel­come move. In a time of polarised political opin­ion, as well as harsh opinions and judgements extolled on social media, the decision to do this was made with the clear knowledge and realisation that with it would come a barrage of critical questions, and the reporting of that as well. Knowing full well that the youth in the gathering would have no qualms expressing strong opinions, lead­ership not only engaged with them but also encouraged them to ask as many questions as they wanted.

These questions were responded to with patience and grace, with no information held back, and with the moti­vation that the young people in the crowd and the speak­ers are both on the same side. There is no difference of political opinion that can divide their unity. Difference in political opinion can be welcomed, debated in a healthy environment, and also reconciled with, if the interacting sides have the will and desire to do so.

To take a critical audience head-on is a test of strength and forbearance, and a demonstration of the capacity to tolerate even an unsavoury opinion of oneself in the inter­est of a healthy debate, an outlet of frustration for a per­ceived wrong. If we are to plan our future, such interactions will give young students an opportunity to engage direct­ly with newsmakers and top leadership. They may be sur­prised that their opinion of them, formed on the basis of talk shows and vlogs is ill-informed, and that engagement and reconciliation as well as charting a mutually agreed way forward, is possible. And perhaps most importantly, that these young people matter enough that top leadership has sought them out to hear what they have to say, and to face their questions with factual answers and reasoning.

The move is to be appreciated. While thinking of the fu­ture, we cannot ignore our youth, in whose hopes and dreams lies our horizon. These engagements must continue.