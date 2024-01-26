India’s Intrigues Exposed

India, since its inception, has grappled with balancing secular principles and majoritarian religious sentiments. Nehru envisioned a secular state, but recent decades have shown the erosion of these ideals in favor of an assertive Hindu nationalism, driven by political opportunism and a desire for Hindu dominance. Articles 15, 16, 25–28, 29, 30, and the Directive Principles of the Indian Constitution place a strong emphasis on equality, secularism, and religious freedom. These virtues of Indian plural society have been under pervasive stress since the emergence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) driven Modi Sarkar in India.
In the intricate interplay between secularism and democracy in India, the RSS steadily gained prominence, eventually paving the way for the rise of its political face, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with its peculiar ideological direction. The rise of the BJP, characterized by its radical ideology and electoral dominance, has changed the course of Indian politics. With significant consequences for both internal politics and India’s international position, their vision of a “New India” deftly blends Hindutva with patriotic fervor and majoritarian Hindu ambitions. A concerning agenda that targets minorities, including Sikhs, Christians, Muslims, and Dalits, has been brought about by the RSS’s impact on the BJP’s ascent. Religious minorities have continuously endured oppression in India, from the 1984 Gujarat riots to the persecution of Sikhs. The Sikh community is persistently oppressed due to their distinct demand for political autonomy and a separate country. With the ascent of the Modi-led BJP in 2014, Sikhs faced a new age of discrimination both domestically and internationally as they were seen as a danger to India’s “nation-building” endeavours.
A troubling global trend was brought to light in November 2023 when the U.S. Department of Justice revealed a dark scheme hatched by an Indian official to kill an American Sikh activist in New York City. The recent assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent leader in the Khalistan movement, on Canadian soil has drawn significant attention from the Canadian government, especially following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s direct accusation of the involvement of the Modi-led Indian government. The fact that the Indian government had previously designated Nijjar as a terrorist connected to the Sikh separatist Khalistan movement emphasizes how serious these accusations are, and his death seems to be more than just a coincidence. According to credible news source The Intercept, RAW has been methodically organizing killings of Sikh and Kashmiri activists who live overseas. According to reports, RAW’s worldwide expansion—which was admitted by authorities after 2008—has resulted in a troubling trend of violence that has similarities to terrorism and has been observed in several locations, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Paramjit Singh Panjwar, a Sikh separatist leader who was recently shot dead in Lahore, Pakistan, and Nijjar both ended up as ‘ most wanted’ terrorists by India, Sikh activist, Satnam Singh, was assassinated in Quetta. Leading figures championing Sikh heritage, like Baldev Singh and Amarjit Singh, encountered grim fates; Singh mysteriously disappeared in Peshawar. In a similar incident, a key Sikh community member, Jagtar Singh, a leading Sikh activist, Harvinder Singh was killed in Lahore. Active supporters of Sikh culture, such as Ranjit Singh and Sarabjit Singh, faced severe repression; Singh received threats in Faisalabad. Likewise, a prominent Sikh leader, Avtar Singh, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Multan. Ardent advocates for Sikh solidarity, including Gurbachan Singh and Jarnail Singh, encountered harsh crackdowns; Singh faced intimidation in Rawalpindi, which suggests a worrying pattern related to RAW’s operations. Numerous more incidents show a similar pattern, including more Sikh deaths in Pakistan that are purportedly connected to India.
The persistent threats of assassination directed at Mr. Pannun and many other Sikh activists by Indian authorities underscore the growing strain around their leadership in the Khalistan Referendum movement. In reaction to this movement, the number of extrajudicial Sikh murders in the diaspora has increased, while in Punjab, those who stand up for their rights are imprisoned, tortured, and detained under antiquated laws.
Most conversations about these occurrences have focused on how India is thought to be becoming more autocratic. Given that Nijjar’s extrajudicial death was correctly linked by analysts to a larger pattern of state-sponsored persecution, Genocide Watch has warned that a massive genocide may be imminent in India. The purported efforts by the Indian government to exterminate foreign nationals on foreign land signify a substantial change in its foreign policy strategy and a readiness to engage in international repression.
The world community is left to consider the ramifications of a country determined to carry out international repression and kill its critics on foreign land as India works through these accusations and probes. The political events taking place in India highlight the need for a comprehensive evaluation of the intricate dynamics involved and for a coordinated effort to solve the issues facing minority populations inside and outside of India.
Omay Aimen
