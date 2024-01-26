Indian Republic Day celebration a facade to cover up minorities’ persecution: Analysts

ISLAMABAD - The recent consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the unabated persecu­tion of minorities and gross hu­man rights violations in the Indi­an Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are among the many factors evidencing the Indi­an Republic Day as mere a facade.

Observed on January 6, the Kashmiri leadership and human rights analysts consider the Day as a masquerade to hide India’s democratic failure, as it is marred with unprecedented and incorrigi­ble issues permeated in its socie­ty through the rise of fanatical BJP regime.

The gross human rights viola­tions, the Kashmir issue, and the persecution of minorities have rendered India as oppressor and hegemonic state, and its cele­brations of Republic Day is just a mask to hide its true face.

Despite tall claims of being the largest democratic republic state, the Indian political parties, espe­cially BJP’s phenomenal rise, has al­ways been centered on its hoisting of the majoritarian Hindutva flag.

The false façade created by Gan­dhi and Nehru got a reality test af­ter the rise of the Hindu National­ist BJP in 2014 and 2019.

The analysts observed that the political fissures and polarization in Indian society were rising with phenomenal speed, as the BJP was trying its best to make it a saf­fronized state.

In sharp contrast to its so-called secular values, the Hindu nation­alists argue that Hindu culture defines Indian identity and that minorities need to assimilate by accepting the strictures of this ma­jority culture.

The recent Ram Mandir inaugu­ration controversy and its media hype is a prototype of the Indian exclusionist democratic mode.

The political experts and ana­lysts while commenting on the in­auguration of Ram Temple, built on the debris of the centuries-old Babri Masjid, by Narendra Modi said that minorities were being persecuted psychologically, phys­ically, and economically in India.

Minorities like Dalits and Chris­tians of Tamil Nadu are facing acute human rights violations un­der the BJP rule, leading to mas­sive conversion to Buddhism.

Manipur state is a glaring exam­ple of India’s failed federalism be­cause there is a lot of violence be­tween different groups of people, and the BJP secretly backs the Hin­du group.

To condemn the inhumane treat­ment of minorities and oppres­sion of Kashmiri people, the Kash­miri leadership has announced to observe Indian Republic Day as a Black Day to convey the message to the world that India’s continued de­nial of right to self-determination to them was contrary to its claims of being a democratic country.