Japan keen to see Pakistan stronger

KARACHI - Consul General of Japan in Karachi Hattori Ma­saru along with the Deputy Consul General Nak­agawa Yashushi called on Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab in KMC head office on Thursday.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab wel­comed the Consul General of Japan who discussed with him matters of mutual interest. The Mayor Karachi said that cooperation between Pakistan and Japan is continuing in various fields and Ja­pan’s support to Pakistan in the industrial sector, including development projects, is valuable.

Mayor Karachi said that we want to take advan­tage of Japan’s technical expertise in improving and modernising infrastructure in Karachi. He said that Japanese companies would be fully supported for investment in Karachi since attractive oppor­tunities are available for foreign investment in the city and the government is taking all possible steps to promote investment. Today the world gives ex­amples of Japan’s development, in the future, Pak-Japan bilateral relations will be further strength­ened and also the bond of friendship, he said.

Mayor Karachi apprised the Consul General of Japan about the ongoing projects for the de­velopment of Karachi, he said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is taking steps at all levels to provide better facilities to the citizens, along with residential areas, basic infrastructure is being developed on better and modern lines in various industrial zones located in the city. The district local bodies are responsible for pro­viding necessary facilities to the citizens at the grassroots level and all the institutions are work­ing together for the construction and develop­ment of the city. He said that the communication and transport system in Karachi has also been improved and the sports and recreation centers in the city are being activated. The development projects launched in Karachi are yielding posi­tive results and citizens are getting better mu­nicipal facilities than before, he added.

The Japanese Consul General on this occasion said that paving the way for development in an im­portant city like Karachi is a positive process and we want to further expand mutual cooperation in various fields in Sindh province, the Japanese gov­ernment wishes good luck for the development of Karachi and other cities of Pakistan.