Friday, January 26, 2024
Jubilee Life becomes official insurance partner for HBL PSL Season 9

January 26, 2024
KARACHI  -  Jubilee Life Insurance, the larg­est private sector insurance company in Pakistan, partnered with Pakistan Cricket Board as the Official Insurance Partner for HBL PSL Season 9. 

The announcement was made at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. The ceremony was attended by Syed Usman Qaiser, Head of Marketing and Brand Manage­ment, Jubilee Life Insurance, Naila Bhatti, League Commis­sioner HBL PSL, and Sohaib Sheikh, Director HBL PSL.

This is the 7th consecutive year that Jubilee Life has part­nered with HBL PSL as the Of­ficial Insurance Partner. The partnership has been lauded by both sides as a significant oppor­tunity for the mutual growth and development of the two brands. The HBL PSL Season 9 is set to begin on February 17 in Lahore.

