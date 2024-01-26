Jubilee Life becomes official insurance partner for HBL PSL Season 9

KARACHI - Jubilee Life Insurance, the largest private sector insurance company in Pakistan, partnered with Pakistan Cricket Board as the Official Insurance Partner for HBL PSL Season 9.
The announcement was made at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. The ceremony was attended by Syed Usman Qaiser, Head of Marketing and Brand Management, Jubilee Life Insurance, Naila Bhatti, League Commissioner HBL PSL, and Sohaib Sheikh, Director HBL PSL.
This is the 7th consecutive year that Jubilee Life has partnered with HBL PSL as the Official Insurance Partner. The partnership has been lauded by both sides as a significant opportunity for the mutual growth and development of the two brands. The HBL PSL Season 9 is set to begin on February 17 in Lahore.