K-Electric digitises new connections, enhancing accessibility and ease

KARACHI - In an increasingly digital land­scape, K-Electric has made sig­nificant investments to automate and digitize its operations for an enhanced customer experience. Today over 1.5 million of KE’s customer base are interacting virtually with the company. Fur­thering this vision, K-Electric has digitized its “New Connections” process, a fully digitized platform that embeds convenience, trans­parency, and customer-centricity.

The new platform replaces lengthier, manual processes with a seamless system that is inte­grated end-to-end with SAP. This allows applicants of all kinds in­cluding residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural to easi­ly apply for and track the progress of their application process in re­al-time. Applicants will also be in­formed of progress on their cases through SMS and email updates and access challans for payments made digitally via approved bank­ing channels. Dedicated person­nel will also be assigned to assist customers requesting for high-load connections above 80 kW.

This initiative reinforces KE’s commitment to its customers by enhancing their accessibil­ity and simplifying the most im­portant first step in the process of energizing a premises. It also aligns with KE’s vision to foster growth; by 2030, the company forecasts a 30% increase in its customer base to 5 million.

Speaking about the milestone, spokesperson KE, Imran Rana remarked, “At KE we understand that the world is increasingly transforming into a virtual eco­system. Customers require ease, clarity, and transparency. Our new connection website aims to achieve just this. We want to re­duce the barriers to access and empower future users of electric­ity by extending the portfolio of KE’s digital services. We remain focused in anticipating customer needs and taking concrete steps to address them.” He further high­lighted KE’s previous digital based interventions such as the launch of KE Live App and the popular KE WhatsApp service. Steady and de­termined, KE continues to set the benchmark to improve on power distribution services in Pakistan. With another digital milestone crossed, the company remains fo­cused on a hassle-free experience for those seeking to power their homes, businesses, and lives.