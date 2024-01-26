KOICA delivers 8 mobile water testing vehicles to KP and 1 field van to PCRWR

ISLAMABAD - KOICA and UNOPS Pakistan have achieved a major milestone with the pro­curement, remodeling, and full equipping of 8 state-of-the-art mobile water testing laboratories. These labs mark a significant ad­vancement in our collective efforts to monitor water quality in re­mote areas, ensuring clean drink­ing water availability.

The importance of these mobile labs goes beyond routine testing; they are poised to play a critical role in responding to public health emergencies during natural disas­ters or waterborne disease out­breaks. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, these labs ensure swift, accurate, and hassle-free testing of contaminants such as arsenic, heavy metals, and pathogenic bac­teria in drinking water.

This achievement is part of a comprehensive 7.4 million USD project funded by KOICA and ex­ecuted by UNOPS in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Climate Change Pa­kistan (MoCC), Public Health and Engineering Departments of KP and Punjab, PCRWR, and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA). The project covers 35 district laboratories in Punjab, 8 divisional labs in KP, with the in­volvement of PCRWR and Pak-EPA in Islamabad. This initiative un­derscores the commitment to ad­vancing water quality monitoring systems and bolstering resilience against water-related challenges in the region.

Mr. Yeon Je Ho, Country Direc­tor of KOICA Pakistan, stated, “The Korean Government’s com­mitment to assisting Pakistan re­mains steadfast, particularly in the water sector. I firmly believe this project will elevate the quality of life and significantly contribute to achieving the Sustainable Devel­opment Goals, primarily through improved water quality.”