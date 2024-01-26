KOICA delivers 8 mobile water testing vehicles to KP and 1 field van to PCRWR

ISLAMABAD - KOICA and UNOPS Pakistan have achieved a major milestone with the procurement, remodeling, and full equipping of 8 state-of-the-art mobile water testing laboratories. These labs mark a significant advancement in our collective efforts to monitor water quality in remote areas, ensuring clean drinking water availability.
The importance of these mobile labs goes beyond routine testing; they are poised to play a critical role in responding to public health emergencies during natural disasters or waterborne disease outbreaks. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, these labs ensure swift, accurate, and hassle-free testing of contaminants such as arsenic, heavy metals, and pathogenic bacteria in drinking water.
This achievement is part of a comprehensive 7.4 million USD project funded by KOICA and executed by UNOPS in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Climate Change Pakistan (MoCC), Public Health and Engineering Departments of KP and Punjab, PCRWR, and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA). The project covers 35 district laboratories in Punjab, 8 divisional labs in KP, with the involvement of PCRWR and Pak-EPA in Islamabad. This initiative underscores the commitment to advancing water quality monitoring systems and bolstering resilience against water-related challenges in the region.
Mr. Yeon Je Ho, Country Director of KOICA Pakistan, stated, “The Korean Government’s commitment to assisting Pakistan remains steadfast, particularly in the water sector. I firmly believe this project will elevate the quality of life and significantly contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, primarily through improved water quality.”