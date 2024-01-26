KP boosts water safety with mobile labs

PESHAWAR - In a significant move towards ensuring clean drinking water, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received Mobile Water Testing Laboratories. The handover ceremony took place at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, with Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Arshad Hus­sain Shah as the chief guest.

The ceremony, attended by provincial cabinet members, Additional Chief Secretary, and other of­ficials, marked the formal delivery of eight Mobile Water Testing Laboratories under the project “En­hancing water quality monitoring system to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

Apart from providing the mobile labs, the initia­tive includes upgrading laboratory infrastructure, procuring advanced equipment, and training labo­ratory staff. Additionally, a Management Information Software (MIS) has been developed to enhance wa­ter-quality data management at the provincial level.

Addressing the ceremony, the caretaker Chief Minis­ter expressed gratitude to partner organizations, high­lighting the success of the collaborative project. He em­phasized the impact of these mobile laboratories on monitoring and supplying clean drinking water, espe­cially in remote areas. The labs will also play a crucial role in responding to public health emergencies dur­ing natural disasters or waterborne disease outbreaks.

The Chief Minister invited partner organizations to propose further initiatives for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing the region’s talented and highly skilled human resources. He anticipated continued collabo­ration in the future, reinforcing the commitment to achieving sustainable development goals.