KP elections: DMOs impose Rs 325,000 fines

PESHAWAR - The District Mon­itoring Officers (DMOs) in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa swiftly addressed 986 complaints related to election conduct, resulting in fines, warnings, and notic­es issued to contesting candidates. Of­ficial statistics reveal a total fine of Rs 325,000 imposed on violators, with 76 notices and 41 warnings served. In Pe­shawar division, a Rs 20,000 fine was levied, while in Malakand division, Rs 120,000 fines were imposed, accompa­nied by 25 notices for 177 violators.

Hazara division recorded 75 violations, leading to 18 notices, and an Rs 80,000 fine. In Mardan division, 211 violations were reported, resulting in six notices and a Rs 55,000 penalty. Kohat division witnessed 92 violations, prompting 11 notices and a Rs 50,000 fine. Additionally, DMOs addressed 90 violations in Bannu division and served six notices in the DI Khan Division against 63 violations. The proactive measures underscore the com­mitment to ensuring fair and accountable electoral processes in the region.