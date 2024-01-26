KP unveils historic child labour survey 2023

PESHAWAR - The Labour Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has achieved a significant milestone with the launch of the first-ever Child Labour Survey (CLS) in 2023. This comprehensive survey covered all districts of the province, providing valuable insights into the prevalence of child labour. The launching ceremony, held in Peshawar, was attended by various government departments, UN agencies, donors, academia, and civil society organizations.
Dr. Riaz Anwar Khan, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Labour Department, graced the event as the Chief Guest and emphasized the survey’s findings’ significance for policy reforms and programs aimed at eradicating child labour. Addressing the audience, he stressed the importance of taking the survey’s recommendations seriously for wider policy reforms and programs necessary to combat child labour effectively.
Advisor to CM on Health and Labor, Dr. Riaz Anwar, stated, “Now that we have the findings from this unique survey, it becomes utmost important and obligatory on all of us, especially those engaged in policymaking, to utilize them for wider policy reforms and programs necessary for the eradication of child labour.”
Highlighting the potential inherent in every child, he added, “Every child is born with potential; none are inherently unworthy. It is the circumstances that shape them, creating opportunities for one to become a doctor and another a hardworking laborer.”
Secretary Labour, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fakhre Alam, also addressed the audience, emphasizing the KP-CLS as the beginning of a long-term commitment by the KP government and Labour Department. He stressed the importance of utilizing the evidence gathered from the survey for policy reforms and designing programs to eradicate child labour, providing children with decent living conditions and equitable opportunities for education and development.
Mrs. Jo Moir, Development Director, British High Commission Islamabad, in her video message, acknowledged child labour as a global issue and emphasized its particular importance in Pakistan. She highlighted the complex drivers of child labour, including poverty and social behaviors, and commended the Labour Department for filling the data gap with the KP-CLS.
Mrs. Moir called for improved governance, social norms changes, and supporting parents and families to combat child labour effectively. Representative UNICEF Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil, appreciated the successful completion of the KP-CLS and urged stakeholders to use the data for scientific studies, policy analyses, and influencing resource allocation.
He called for a collective effort in generating social discourse, behavioral change, and comprehensive, long-term commitments to address child labour. In his closing message, Mr. Fadil stated, “Today we know the issue of child labour even better in terms of its manifestations, causes, and consequences, and today we ought to commit using this evidence to change the conditions in which these children are living and promise them a better future.”