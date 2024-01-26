KP unveils historic child labour survey 2023

PESHAWAR - The Labour Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has achieved a signifi­cant milestone with the launch of the first-ever Child Labour Survey (CLS) in 2023. This comprehensive survey cov­ered all districts of the province, pro­viding valuable insights into the prev­alence of child labour. The launching ceremony, held in Peshawar, was at­tended by various government depart­ments, UN agencies, donors, academia, and civil society organizations.

Dr. Riaz Anwar Khan, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Labour Department, graced the event as the Chief Guest and emphasized the survey’s findings’ sig­nificance for policy reforms and pro­grams aimed at eradicating child la­bour. Addressing the audience, he stressed the importance of taking the survey’s recommendations seriously for wider policy reforms and programs necessary to combat child labour effec­tively.

Advisor to CM on Health and Labor, Dr. Riaz Anwar, stated, “Now that we have the findings from this unique sur­vey, it becomes utmost important and obligatory on all of us, especially those engaged in policymaking, to utilize them for wider policy reforms and pro­grams necessary for the eradication of child labour.”

Highlighting the potential inherent in every child, he added, “Every child is born with potential; none are inher­ently unworthy. It is the circumstances that shape them, creating opportuni­ties for one to become a doctor and an­other a hardworking laborer.”

Secretary Labour, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Fakhre Alam, also addressed the audience, emphasizing the KP-CLS as the beginning of a long-term com­mitment by the KP government and Labour Department. He stressed the importance of utilizing the evidence gathered from the survey for policy re­forms and designing programs to erad­icate child labour, providing children with decent living conditions and equi­table opportunities for education and development.

Mrs. Jo Moir, Development Director, British High Commission Islamabad, in her video message, acknowledged child labour as a global issue and em­phasized its particular importance in Pakistan. She highlighted the complex drivers of child labour, including pov­erty and social behaviors, and com­mended the Labour Department for filling the data gap with the KP-CLS.

Mrs. Moir called for improved gov­ernance, social norms changes, and supporting parents and families to combat child labour effectively. Repre­sentative UNICEF Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil, appreciated the successful com­pletion of the KP-CLS and urged stake­holders to use the data for scientific studies, policy analyses, and influenc­ing resource allocation.

He called for a collective effort in generating social discourse, behavioral change, and comprehensive, long-term commitments to address child labour. In his closing message, Mr. Fadil stated, “Today we know the issue of child la­bour even better in terms of its man­ifestations, causes, and consequences, and today we ought to commit using this evidence to change the conditions in which these children are living and promise them a better future.”