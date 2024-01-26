Lesco detects 389 power pilferers

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has detected a total of 389 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 138th day of grand anti-power theft campaign. The Lesco spokesman told media here Thursday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 389 electricity thieves, out of which 168 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 10 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and Lesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft.