LRCA U16 Cricket Championship gets underway from 30th

LAHORE - The Lahore Re­gional Cricket Association (LRCA) U16 Cricket Cham­pionship 2024 will get un­derway from January 30 here at various venues. In all, twelve teams have been divided into two groups and each team will play five league matches at LCCA Ground, Ittefaq Ground, New Ittefaq Ground, Model Town Greens Ground, Shah Faisal Ground, Pindi Gym­khana Ground and Township Whites Ground. The PCB panel match officials will be appointed to conduct the tournament professionally. Chairman Tournament Com­mittee Waqar ul Munir and Chairman Umpires and Scor­ers Committee former PCB panel umpire Rana Sohail Manzoor will supervise the event. LRCA President Kha­waja Nadeem Ahmed said that the purpose of the event is to select such perform­ers, who will represent La­hore Region in National U16 Tournament, which sched­ule to be held in last week of February 2024. Kh Nadeem added LRCA U16 Champion­ship will be played in colored clothing with white-ball as per PCB patron.