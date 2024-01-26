LRCA U16 Cricket Championship gets underway from 30th

LAHORE - The Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) U16 Cricket Championship 2024 will get underway from January 30 here at various venues. In all, twelve teams have been divided into two groups and each team will play five league matches at LCCA Ground, Ittefaq Ground, New Ittefaq Ground, Model Town Greens Ground, Shah Faisal Ground, Pindi Gymkhana Ground and Township Whites Ground. The PCB panel match officials will be appointed to conduct the tournament professionally. Chairman Tournament Committee Waqar ul Munir and Chairman Umpires and Scorers Committee former PCB panel umpire Rana Sohail Manzoor will supervise the event. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed said that the purpose of the event is to select such performers, who will represent Lahore Region in National U16 Tournament, which schedule to be held in last week of February 2024. Kh Nadeem added LRCA U16 Championship will be played in colored clothing with white-ball as per PCB patron.