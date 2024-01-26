Man held for making fake dacoity call

MULTAN - Makhdoom Rasheed Police arrested a man for making fake dacoity call at Stadium Chowk here on Thursday.
According to police sources, police received a dacoity call through emergency helpline 15 at Stadium Chowk in which Muhammad Waqas informed police some unknown armed outlaws have snatched cash Rs1.3 million from him at gunpoint and fled away.
The police team reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident. After inquiring about the incident, the local people informed police that any dacoity incident has not been reported at the site; however, the police officers learned that it was a matter of some business deals.
The police registered the case against Muhammad Waqas for making fake dacoity call and arrested him, police sources added.
POLICE FOIL DRUG SUPPLY ATTEMPT,ARREST ONE
Sadr Police, during a special operation launched here Thursday, foiled an attempt to supply drugs in the city and arrested a drug peddler, besides recovering imported wine from his possession.
According to a police spokesperson, a police team was on routine patrol when they stopped a suspicious car near Head Sikandari towards UBL Chowk.
The driver tried to escape from the scene instead of following the instructions of the police; however, the police team arrested the drug peddler, namely Shahzad Masih, son of Javed Maseeh.
During the search of the car, the police team recovered 292 bottles of imported wine, which were going to be supplied to different areas of the city.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway, the spokesperson added.