Man held for making fake dacoity call

MULTAN - Makhdoom Rasheed Police arrested a man for making fake dacoity call at Sta­dium Chowk here on Thursday.

According to police sources, police received a dacoity call through emer­gency helpline 15 at Stadium Chowk in which Muhammad Waqas informed po­lice some unknown armed outlaws have snatched cash Rs1.3 million from him at gunpoint and fled away.

The police team reached the spot and started the investigations into the inci­dent. After inquiring about the incident, the local people informed police that any dacoity incident has not been reported at the site; however, the police officers learned that it was a matter of some business deals.

The police registered the case against Mu­hammad Waqas for making fake dacoity call and arrested him, police sources added.

POLICE FOIL DRUG SUPPLY ATTEMPT,ARREST ONE

Sadr Police, dur­ing a special operation launched here Thurs­day, foiled an attempt to supply drugs in the city and arrested a drug peddler, besides recov­ering imported wine from his possession.

According to a police spokesperson, a police team was on routine pa­trol when they stopped a suspicious car near Head Sikandari towards UBL Chowk.

The driver tried to escape from the scene instead of following the instructions of the po­lice; however, the po­lice team arrested the drug peddler, namely Shahzad Masih, son of Javed Maseeh.

During the search of the car, the police team recovered 292 bottles of imported wine, which were going to be supplied to different ar­eas of the city.

A case has been reg­istered against the ac­cused while further investigations are un­derway, the spokesper­son added.