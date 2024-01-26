Minerals used in smart phones, cars manufacturing found in Pakistan: Minister

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Minister for Mines and Minerals Develop­ment, Mir Khuda Bax Marri on Thursday said that many of the leading sources of minerals commodities used world over in mobile devices and cars manufacturing were found in Pakistan.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a press conference in the Kara­chi Press Club (KPC) here. He said that these sources of min­erals were gift from Allah to Pakistan and same were being used the world over in manu­facturing of the top three glob­al industries. We should also utilize these sources for devel­opment and prosperity of the country instead of exporting these minerals in raw form, he said. The caretaker minister called for a need to establish industries in the country to utilize these available mineral sources to produce more iron, cement and other commodi­ties which are high in demand.

He highlighted that the lead­ing mineral resources like lake salt, bentonite, China clay, lime stone, marble, granite and oth­ers were found in Sindh. The minerals or minerals sources like zinc, lead, cobalt, graphite, iron, steel, cooper, glass/sand, calcium carbonate, talc, silica, nickel and others are also found in Pakistan, he added.

He pointed out that these minerals were used in various industries for the production of decorative stones, construc­tion stones, cement, ceramics products, mud of oil drilling, oil filtering, cosmetics, fungi­cides, textiles and others in­dustries but there was a need to properly utilize these min­erals. He termed that lack of awareness about the utiliza­tion of these minerals sources was one of the challenges we were facing, therefore we needed to create awareness in this regard. The provincial minister said that a team of experts should be constituted to work from the exploration of minerals sources up-to the production of finished prod­ucts. Mir Khuda Bax Marri said that minerals used to color the products of textile, fabrics, cars, houses, plastics, ceram­ics, decoration leather, books and magazines are also found in the country. He reiterated the need to make concerted efforts by all the stakehold­ers and concerned quarters to prepare a strategy for proper utilization of these valuable minerals for the development of the country.