Friday, January 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ministries progress reports presented at SIFC meeting

Ministries progress reports presented at SIFC meeting
APP
January 26, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Special In­vestment Facilitation Council (SIFC) resumed the 2nd ses­sion of its 8th Executive Com­mittee Meeting on Thursday. The meeting was convened to deliberate on agendas of re­maining ministries. 

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning, Develop­ment and Special Initiatives and attended by concerned Feder­al and Provincial Ministers and high-level government officials. 

The concerned ministries pre­sented progress on sectoral pro­jects and policy initiatives under SIFC’s ambit and gave detailed plans to steer future endeavours.

The Committee reviewed the ongoing efforts to strengthen the domestic dispute resolution mechanism, a pivotal policy in­itiative to enhance investors’ confidence. The lines of effort in human resource development and investments in mega infra­structure projects were also re­viewed by the Committee. The stakeholders were directed to expedite various initiatives to provide a comprehensive en­abling environment to the in­vestors through seamless con­nectivity, essential services and well trained labour force in line with international standards.

KP boosts water safety with mobile labs

At the end, the Committee un­dertook thorough discussion for developing consensus on cross-sectoral aspects and rec­ommended various policy ini­tiatives to further refine the in­vestment climate.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1706227584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024