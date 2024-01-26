Ministries progress reports presented at SIFC meeting

ISLAMABAD - Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) resumed the 2nd session of its 8th Executive Committee Meeting on Thursday. The meeting was convened to deliberate on agendas of remaining ministries.
The meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and attended by concerned Federal and Provincial Ministers and high-level government officials.
The concerned ministries presented progress on sectoral projects and policy initiatives under SIFC’s ambit and gave detailed plans to steer future endeavours.
The Committee reviewed the ongoing efforts to strengthen the domestic dispute resolution mechanism, a pivotal policy initiative to enhance investors’ confidence. The lines of effort in human resource development and investments in mega infrastructure projects were also reviewed by the Committee. The stakeholders were directed to expedite various initiatives to provide a comprehensive enabling environment to the investors through seamless connectivity, essential services and well trained labour force in line with international standards.
At the end, the Committee undertook thorough discussion for developing consensus on cross-sectoral aspects and recommended various policy initiatives to further refine the investment climate.