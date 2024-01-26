Ministries progress reports presented at SIFC meeting

ISLAMABAD - Special In­vestment Facilitation Council (SIFC) resumed the 2nd ses­sion of its 8th Executive Com­mittee Meeting on Thursday. The meeting was convened to deliberate on agendas of re­maining ministries.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning, Develop­ment and Special Initiatives and attended by concerned Feder­al and Provincial Ministers and high-level government officials.

The concerned ministries pre­sented progress on sectoral pro­jects and policy initiatives under SIFC’s ambit and gave detailed plans to steer future endeavours.

The Committee reviewed the ongoing efforts to strengthen the domestic dispute resolution mechanism, a pivotal policy in­itiative to enhance investors’ confidence. The lines of effort in human resource development and investments in mega infra­structure projects were also re­viewed by the Committee. The stakeholders were directed to expedite various initiatives to provide a comprehensive en­abling environment to the in­vestors through seamless con­nectivity, essential services and well trained labour force in line with international standards.

At the end, the Committee un­dertook thorough discussion for developing consensus on cross-sectoral aspects and rec­ommended various policy ini­tiatives to further refine the in­vestment climate.