Friday, January 26, 2024
NADRA launches Whatsapp channel

APP
January 26, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) on Thursday launched a whatsapp channel for general public to provide up-to-date, accurate information to Pakistani citi­zens in the country and abroad. The channel aimed to address the quar­ries of general public and to provide accurate real time information re­garding birth certificates, CNIC and other necessary documents, said a press release issued here. The author­ity’s innovative initiative showcases a forward-thinking ap­proach to disseminate accurate information to citizens, and added that Real-time messag­ing capabilities enable it to swiftly communicate updates and guidance to citizens. Whatsapp Channel helps in pre­venting the spread of misinformation and es­tablishes trust between NADRA and the public.

