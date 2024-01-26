NADRA launches Whatsapp channel

ISLAMABAD - National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) on Thursday launched a whatsapp channel for general public to provide up-to-date, accurate information to Pakistani citi­zens in the country and abroad. The channel aimed to address the quar­ries of general public and to provide accurate real time information re­garding birth certificates, CNIC and other necessary documents, said a press release issued here. The author­ity’s innovative initiative showcases a forward-thinking ap­proach to disseminate accurate information to citizens, and added that Real-time messag­ing capabilities enable it to swiftly communicate updates and guidance to citizens. Whatsapp Channel helps in pre­venting the spread of misinformation and es­tablishes trust between NADRA and the public.