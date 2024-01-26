Friday, January 26, 2024
Nawaz Sharif should learn from history, says Palwasha Khan

PPP senator says Nawaz should acknowledge contributions of others

Nawaz Sharif should learn from history, says Palwasha Khan
Our Staff Reporter
January 26, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said yesterday that the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) was on the back foot in Punjab as the elections approach.

Senator Palwasha Khan, a central figure in the PPP, responded to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s speech saying PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had pushed the PML-N to limits. Senator Palwasha Khan com­mended Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for teaching Maryam Nawaz the “im­portance of reaching out to voters.”

She remarked that those as­sociated with the PML-N should refrain from making claims. She highlighted that during the tenure of Benazir Bhutto, electricity and gas were extended to small towns. “Telephone facilities were provid­ed in remote areas, and employ­ment opportunities were created for thousands of people,” she said at a media interaction here. She said PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari successfully eradicated terrorists from the Swat region, and under his leadership, the national flag was proudly raised there. Senator Palwasha Khan emphasized that President Asif Ali Zardari retrieved Gwadar from Singapore and pre­sented a roadmap for national development. If President Asif Ali Zardari had not brought Gwadar back from Singapore, there would have been no national develop­ment plan with China.

The Senator said Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have given a true representation of Thar Coal. “Today, Thar is illuminating Pakistan, and the efforts of both leaders have illuminated the na­tion,” she added. She further said: “If Nawaz Sharif had built hospitals like Agha Khan Hospital in Punjab, he would not have had to go to London for treatment. Today, Thar is shin­ing like Pakistan, and the efforts of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have illuminated the nation.”

Senator Palwasha Khan said that Nawaz Sharif should learn from history and acknowledge the contributions of others. “The era of Thar Coal is brightening Pakistan today, and it is essential to recognize the efforts of those who have worked towards the development and progress of the country,” she maintained.

Our Staff Reporter

