Friday, January 26, 2024
Nawaz vows to resolve problems of common man if voted to power

Nawaz vows to resolve problems of common man if voted to power
Web Desk
8:08 PM | January 26, 2024
National

PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif says if his party voted to power in general elections, issues relating to unemployment, inflation, electricity and gas load-shedding will be resolved under a comprehensive plan.

Addressing a public gathering in Burewala today, he said that motorways and highways will be built to connect far-flung areas of the country.

Expressing his vision, Nawaz Sharif stated that his mission is to make the country economically stable and prosperous.

Senior Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz in her remarks said PML N manifesto embodies the development of  all remote areas.

