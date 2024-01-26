Nawaz vows to resolve problems of common man if voted to power

PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif says if his party voted to power in general elections, issues relating to unemployment, inflation, electricity and gas load-shedding will be resolved under a comprehensive plan.

Addressing a public gathering in Burewala today, he said that motorways and highways will be built to connect far-flung areas of the country.

Expressing his vision, Nawaz Sharif stated that his mission is to make the country economically stable and prosperous.

Senior Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz in her remarks said PML N manifesto embodies the development of all remote areas.