Norway wants to further enhance business relations with Pakistan: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas on Thursday said that his country country wanted to further enhance business relations with Pakistan. Talking to a delegation delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he said that both the countries had the potential to increase bilateral trade and do more business together. A delegation of ICCI led by President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari visited the residence of Per Albert Ilsaas and discussed matters to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in business and investment fields, said a press release. Ambassador of Norway said that that supporting the business communities of both countries to engage in trade and economic relations was a key priority of his embassy. He said that a Norwegian enterprise had already signed an agreement to invest in solar and hydropower generation in Pakistan.