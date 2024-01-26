Friday, January 26, 2024
Norway wants to further enhance business relations with Pakistan: Envoy
ISLAMABAD   -   Am­bassador of Norway to Pakistan Per Albert Il­saas on Thursday said that his country country wanted to further en­hance business relations with Pakistan. Talking to a delegation delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try (ICCI), he said that both the countries had the potential to increase bilateral trade and do more business together. A delegation of ICCI led by President Ahsan Za­far Bakhtawari visited the residence of Per Albert Ilsaas and discussed mat­ters to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in business and investment fields, said a press release. Am­bassador of Norway said that that supporting the business communities of both countries to engage in trade and economic relations was a key prior­ity of his embassy. He said that a Norwegian enter­prise had already signed an agreement to invest in solar and hydropower generation in Pakistan.

