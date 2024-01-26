Pak Center launched at ICT Belt and Road Union

ISLAMABAD - Zheng Chuanjun, Deputy Secre­tary General of the ICT Belt and Road Union, and Ayesha Khan, representative of Lasiro Limited, signed an agreement to launch the Pakistan Commercial Center at the ICT Belt and Road Union, Chi­na Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

This is part of the efforts of pro­moting high-quality economic and trade cooperation between China and Pakistan and on a wider scale

The launch of the center was witnessed by government offi­cials, business leaders and more than 500 global entrepreneurs in the fields of digital economy and industrial investment at the 2024 Future Opportunity Investment Conference.

The Pakistan Commercial Center will serve as a one-stop shop for Pakistani businesses looking to expand their reach in China by providing membership services for Pakistani enterprises in China or preparing to enter China.

This includes market research, legal advice and other essential services to support businesses in their international endeavors.

The Center will provide a plat­form for exporters, importers and investors to connect, negotiate deals and explore opportunities with the Belt and Road partners.

The ICT Belt and Road Union is a partnership between China and other Belt and Road countries, aimed at promoting trade, invest­ment, and cultural exchanges.

The center is expected to act as a catalyst for increased trade be­tween Pakistan and other Belt and Road countries.

It will also enable Pakistani busi­nesses to access new markets, im­prove their competitiveness and contribute to the country’s econom­ic development, the report added.