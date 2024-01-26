Pak-Swiss bilateral political consultations held

ISLAMABAD - The 12th round of Pakistan-Switzerland Bilateral Political Consultations was held in Berne yesterday. Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, led the Pakistan side, while the Swiss side was headed by Ambassador Heinrich Schellenberg, Assistant Secretary of State for Asia and Pacific, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). The two sides discussed all aspects of bilateral political relations and cooperation in trade and investment, security, and migration. Regional dynamics and multilateral issues were also discussed. They reaffirmed the value of Bilateral Political Consultations in strengthening Pakistan-Switzerland relations and agreed to continue cooperation in all matters of mutual interest. In Berne, the Additional Foreign Secretary also called on the State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Alexandre Fasel and exchanged views on further strengthening Pakistan-Switzerland bilateral relations including in the areas of climate change, human rights, and development cooperation. They agreed on the importance of high-level exchanges and to further strengthen bilateral exchanges and dialogue.