Friday, January 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pak-Swiss bilateral political consultations held

Pak-Swiss bilateral political consultations held
Staff Reporter
January 26, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The 12th round of Pakistan-Switzerland Bilat­eral Political Consultations was held in Berne yester­day. Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Am­bassador Shafqat Ali Khan, led the Pakistan side, while the Swiss side was headed by Ambassador Heinrich Schellenberg, Assistant Sec­retary of State for Asia and Pacific, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). The two sides discussed all aspects of bilateral political relations and cooperation in trade and investment, secu­rity, and migration. Regional dynamics and multilateral issues were also discussed. They reaffirmed the value of Bilateral Political Con­sultations in strengthening Pakistan-Switzerland rela­tions and agreed to continue cooperation in all matters of mutual interest. In Berne, the Additional Foreign Sec­retary also called on the State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Alex­andre Fasel and exchanged views on further strengthen­ing Pakistan-Switzerland bi­lateral relations including in the areas of climate change, human rights, and devel­opment cooperation. They agreed on the importance of high-level exchanges and to further strengthen bilateral exchanges and dialogue.

Evidence points to India’s role in assassination of two Pakistani citizens

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1706155895.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024