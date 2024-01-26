Pak-Swiss bilateral political consultations held

ISLAMABAD - The 12th round of Pakistan-Switzerland Bilat­eral Political Consultations was held in Berne yester­day. Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Am­bassador Shafqat Ali Khan, led the Pakistan side, while the Swiss side was headed by Ambassador Heinrich Schellenberg, Assistant Sec­retary of State for Asia and Pacific, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). The two sides discussed all aspects of bilateral political relations and cooperation in trade and investment, secu­rity, and migration. Regional dynamics and multilateral issues were also discussed. They reaffirmed the value of Bilateral Political Con­sultations in strengthening Pakistan-Switzerland rela­tions and agreed to continue cooperation in all matters of mutual interest. In Berne, the Additional Foreign Sec­retary also called on the State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Alex­andre Fasel and exchanged views on further strengthen­ing Pakistan-Switzerland bi­lateral relations including in the areas of climate change, human rights, and devel­opment cooperation. They agreed on the importance of high-level exchanges and to further strengthen bilateral exchanges and dialogue.