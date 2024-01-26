Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to improve regional connectivity, enhance trade

Direct flights from Kazakhstan to Pakistan to resume after Ramazan.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to improve regional connectivity and enhance bilateral trade between the two countries. Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, met Dr Gohar Ejaz, Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Investments and Interior. The meeting aimed at improving regional connectivity and enhancing bilateral trade, highlighted the crucial role of trade and logistics in the relationship between the two countries.
During the meeting, Federal Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz emphasized the inseparable link between trade and transport, stating, “There is no trade without transport.” Dr. Gohar underscored the importance of robust logistics in fostering trade relationships and facilitating the movement of goods between Pakistan and Kazakhstan. Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin conveyed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening economic ties and announced that Kazakhstan’s Trade Minister is looking forward to visit Pakistan in February. The visit aims to explore opportunities for collaboration and further enhance bilateral trade between the two nations.
To promote cultural exchange and economic collaboration, Ambassador Kistafin announced plans for a fashion show in Almaty, Kazakhstan. He extended a warm invitation to the Pakistani fashion industry to showcase their work at the event, fostering greater ties between the fashion communities of both countries. Ambassador Kistafin further proposed the organization of a single-country exhibition in March, providing a platform to showcase Pakistan’s diverse range of products. This exhibition will serve as an opportunity to highlight the rich cultural and economic contributions of Pakistan to the Kazakhstani audience. The discussions also included the deliberation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries regarding digital marketing and e-commerce. Both sides acknowledged the transformative impact of digital technologies on modern trade and expressed the need to collaborate in this rapidly evolving landscape.
Dr. Gohar Ejaz reiterated the importance of trade and logistics in bilateral relations, stating, “Trade and logistics are key in the relationship between our two countries.” He emphasized the commitment to creating an enabling environment for trade through strategic collaborations. Ambassador Kistafin shared positive developments, stating that direct flights from Kazakhstan to Pakistan would resume after the month of Ramazan. Additionally, he announced plans for the introduction of e-visas for Pakistani business persons, streamlining the visa application process and facilitating smoother business interactions between the two nations.
Meanwhile, Dr. Gohar Ejaz participated in a meeting chaired by the finance minister to discuss reforms in the insurance industry in Pakistan. The meeting was also attended by the Minister for IT & Telecom, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and Secretary SIFC, Secretary Commerce, Chairman FBR, Special Secretary Commerce, Chairman SECP, chief executive officers of the three public sector companies. Dr Ejaz informed the meeting that Pakistan’s public-sector insurance companies, namely, State Life Insurance Company, National Insurance Company and Pakistan Reinsurance Company, have been an engine of growth for the performance of insurance industry in Pakistan.
The minister informed the meeting that these companies manage around Rs. 2 trillion of funds and have established themselves as pillars of financial stability and innovation. “These are the best of the state-owned enterprises in Pakistan. Over the years, they have consistently demonstrated their ability to navigate economic cycles, maintain financial stability, and adapt to evolving market conditions.” said Dr. Ejaz while talking with the media.
He said that these companies have been at the forefront of expanding insurance coverage to underserved segments of the population, particularly in rural areas. He further said that public sector insurance companies have played a pivotal role in supporting Pakistan’s economic growth by providing risk mitigation solutions to businesses and infrastructure projects.