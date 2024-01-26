Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to improve regional connectivity, enhance trade

Direct flights from Kazakhstan to Pakistan to resume after Ramazan.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to improve regional connectivity and en­hance bilateral trade between the two countries. Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassa­dor of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, met Dr Gohar Ejaz, Federal Minister for Com­merce, Industries, Investments and In­terior. The meeting aimed at improving regional connectivity and enhancing bi­lateral trade, highlighted the crucial role of trade and logistics in the relationship between the two countries.

During the meeting, Federal Minis­ter for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz em­phasized the inseparable link between trade and transport, stating, “There is no trade without transport.” Dr. Gohar underscored the importance of robust logistics in fostering trade relationships and facilitating the movement of goods between Pakistan and Kazakhstan. Am­bassador Yerzhan Kistafin conveyed Ka­zakhstan’s commitment to strengthen­ing economic ties and announced that Kazakhstan’s Trade Minister is looking forward to visit Pakistan in February. The visit aims to explore opportunities for collaboration and further enhance bilateral trade between the two nations.

To promote cultural exchange and eco­nomic collaboration, Ambassador Kista­fin announced plans for a fashion show in Almaty, Kazakhstan. He extended a warm invitation to the Pakistani fashion industry to showcase their work at the event, fostering greater ties between the fashion communities of both countries. Ambassador Kistafin further proposed the organization of a single-country ex­hibition in March, providing a platform to showcase Pakistan’s diverse range of products. This exhibition will serve as an opportunity to highlight the rich cultural and economic contributions of Pakistan to the Kazakhstani audience. The discus­sions also included the deliberation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries regarding digi­tal marketing and e-commerce. Both sides acknowledged the transformative impact of digital technologies on modern trade and expressed the need to collaborate in this rapidly evolving landscape.

Dr. Gohar Ejaz reiterated the importance of trade and logistics in bilateral relations, stating, “Trade and logistics are key in the relationship between our two countries.” He emphasized the commitment to cre­ating an enabling environment for trade through strategic collaborations. Ambas­sador Kistafin shared positive develop­ments, stating that direct flights from Kazakhstan to Pakistan would resume after the month of Ramazan. Additionally, he announced plans for the introduction of e-visas for Pakistani business persons, streamlining the visa application process and facilitating smoother business inter­actions between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Dr. Gohar Ejaz participated in a meeting chaired by the finance minis­ter to discuss reforms in the insurance in­dustry in Pakistan. The meeting was also attended by the Minister for IT & Telecom, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and Secretary SIFC, Secretary Commerce, Chairman FBR, Special Secretary Com­merce, Chairman SECP, chief executive officers of the three public sector com­panies. Dr Ejaz informed the meeting that Pakistan’s public-sector insurance companies, namely, State Life Insurance Company, National Insurance Company and Pakistan Reinsurance Company, have been an engine of growth for the perfor­mance of insurance industry in Pakistan.

The minister informed the meeting that these companies manage around Rs. 2 trillion of funds and have established themselves as pillars of financial stability and innovation. “These are the best of the state-owned enterprises in Pakistan. Over the years, they have consistently demon­strated their ability to navigate economic cycles, maintain financial stability, and adapt to evolving market conditions.” said Dr. Ejaz while talking with the media.

He said that these companies have been at the forefront of expanding insurance coverage to underserved segments of the population, particularly in rural areas. He further said that public sector insurance companies have played a pivotal role in supporting Pakistan’s economic growth by providing risk mitigation solutions to businesses and infrastructure projects.