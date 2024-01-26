Pakistan Navy kicks Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to evaluate combat readiness

KARACHI - The Pakistan Navy on Thursday kicked off its Exer­cise Sea Spark 2024 to critically evaluate its com­bat readiness and strategy.

The opening ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s ex­ercise Sea Spark 2024 was held here, and partici­pated by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf as the chief guest, an Inter Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR) news release said. The par­ticipants present at the event were briefed on the objectives and strategy of the exercise that would engage all combat assets of Pakistan Navy as well as Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Special Forces and Pakistan Marines.

In Exercise Sea Spark 2024, personnel and assets of the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force will participate in joint opera­tions. This exercise will further strengthen Paki­stan’s resolve to maintain peace and security in the region. The inauguration ceremony was at­tended by representatives of the Federal Minis­tries including Defence, Foreign Affairs, Law and National Security Division as well as a large num­ber of Armed Forces officers.