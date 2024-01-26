Friday, January 26, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Wealth is flowing from the West to the East; it must flow back from the East to the West to enable the West to pay for the goods it requires from the East.” –Cecil Rhodes

Past in Perspective
January 26, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

The Scramble for Africa, occurring in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, was a period of intense European colonisation and territorial acquisition on the African continent. Fueled by eco­nomic interests, geopolitical competition, and impe­rial ambitions, European powers, including Britain, France, Germany, and others, aggressively sought to claim and exploit African territories. The Berlin Conference of 1884-1885 formalised the partition­ing, disregarding African cultural and tribal bound­aries. This historic scramble resulted in significant geopolitical consequences, redrawing maps, and shaping the trajectory of African nations. The leg­acy of this era continues to influence political, eco­nomic, and social dynamics on the continent.

