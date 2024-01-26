The Scramble for Africa, occurring in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, was a period of intense European colonisation and territorial acquisition on the African continent. Fueled by eco­nomic interests, geopolitical competition, and impe­rial ambitions, European powers, including Britain, France, Germany, and others, aggressively sought to claim and exploit African territories. The Berlin Conference of 1884-1885 formalised the partition­ing, disregarding African cultural and tribal bound­aries. This historic scramble resulted in significant geopolitical consequences, redrawing maps, and shaping the trajectory of African nations. The leg­acy of this era continues to influence political, eco­nomic, and social dynamics on the continent.