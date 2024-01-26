PICIIP Consultants arrange stakeholder engagement workshop

LAHORE - A provincial level stakeholder engagement workshop was capacity building component of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) at a local hotel on Thursday. The workshop was organized to finalize the new academic design and institutional framework for Punjab Local Government Academy (PLGA). The stakeholder engagement workshop saw the active participation of senior local government officials and other stakeholders. The delegates emphasized the pivotal role that the reformed PLGA will play in filling critical capacity gaps among local government officials and elected representatives. The strengthened institutional setup and enhanced training provisions are expected to contribute significantly to improved service delivery in alignment with the objectives outlined in relevant local government legislation. In his opening remarks, Umer Tayyab, Deputy Project Director-PMU PICIIP, said,“Under PICIIP, both the infrastructure and institutional capacity development of PLGA is being done. New blocks have been constructed in Lalamusa Campus and a new state-of-the-art campus is being constructed in Lahore.” The workshop is a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of the Government of Punjab to empower local government institutions and enhance the capabilities of their officials. It is anticipated that these capacity building initiatives will have a lasting impact on the efficiency and sustainability of Punjab’s intermediate cities.