PkMAP Mardan backs PPP candidate for PK-57

Our Staff Reporter
January 26, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MARDAN   -  Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Mardan chapter has declared its endorsement for the Paki­stan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate Umar Farooq Khan in the upcoming general election for PK-57 Mardan–IV. During a news conference held on Thurs­day, PkMAP local leaders Ejaz Hoti advocate, Musa Bacha, Raza Khan, and others affirmed that the de­cision to support PPP’s Umar Farooq was made after thorough consultation with both the party’s provin­cial and local leadership, as well as workers.

Responding to inquiries regarding support for the PPP candidate in other constituencies, specifically NA-23 and various national and provincial seats, the PkMAP leaders clarified that their backing was ex­clusively for Umar Farooq. They emphasized that the PMAP leadership had specifically instructed the local leaders in Mardan district to rally support for PPP’s Umar Farooq on PK-58.

Expressing gratitude, Umar Farooq, the PPP candi­date for PK-57, extended thanks to the PkMAP lead­ership for their endorsement in the election sched­uled for February 8 nationwide.

