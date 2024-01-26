PkMAP Mardan backs PPP candidate for PK-57

MARDAN - Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Mardan chapter has declared its endorsement for the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate Umar Farooq Khan in the upcoming general election for PK-57 Mardan–IV. During a news conference held on Thursday, PkMAP local leaders Ejaz Hoti advocate, Musa Bacha, Raza Khan, and others affirmed that the decision to support PPP’s Umar Farooq was made after thorough consultation with both the party’s provincial and local leadership, as well as workers.
Responding to inquiries regarding support for the PPP candidate in other constituencies, specifically NA-23 and various national and provincial seats, the PkMAP leaders clarified that their backing was exclusively for Umar Farooq. They emphasized that the PMAP leadership had specifically instructed the local leaders in Mardan district to rally support for PPP’s Umar Farooq on PK-58.
Expressing gratitude, Umar Farooq, the PPP candidate for PK-57, extended thanks to the PkMAP leadership for their endorsement in the election scheduled for February 8 nationwide.