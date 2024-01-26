PM urges KSA investment in Pak alternative energy sector

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are getting stronger with each passing day. He was talking to a four-member delegation of Al-Jomaih Group of Saudi Arabia led by Head of Al-Jomaih Group Sheikh Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Jumaih in Islamabad today. The Prime Minister said Pakistan greatly valued Saudi investment in the energy sector. During the meeting, the delegation apprised him about new investment projects of renewable energy to produce fifteen hundred megawatts of electricity. The Al-Jomaih Group has made massive investments in the K-Electric. Local and renewable energy resources will be utilized to produce electricity under the new projects. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed the confidence that K-Electric will further improve its infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted power supply to domestic and industrial consumers. He said K-Electric investment strategy in alternative energy sector will help reduce power tariffs for consumers.