PM urges KSA investment in Pak alternative energy sector

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are getting stronger with each passing day. He was talking to a four-member delegation of Al-Jomaih Group of Saudi Arabia led by Head of Al-Jomaih Group Sheikh Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Jumaih in Islamabad today. The Prime Minister said Pakistan greatly valued Saudi investment in the ener­gy sector. During the meeting, the delegation apprised him about new investment projects of renewable en­ergy to produce fifteen hundred megawatts of elec­tricity. The Al-Jomaih Group has made massive invest­ments in the K-Electric. Local and renewable energy resources will be utilized to produce electricity under the new projects. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed the confidence that K-Electric will further improve its in­frastructure to ensure uninterrupted power supply to domestic and industrial consumers. He said K-Electric investment strategy in alternative energy sector will help reduce power tariffs for consumers.