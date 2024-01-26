PML-N gets breakthrough in Jhelum, Sargodha ahead of polls

LAHORE - The PML-N secured a signifi­cant political breakthrough in the Jhelum and Sargodha constituencies on Thursday, as rival candidates withdrew their candidature in support of PML-N candidates.

This development follows the reconciliation between oppos­ing factions within the PML-N. As per details, in NA-61-Jhe­lum, independent candidates Raja Motaloob Mehdi and Raja Talib Mehdi withdrew in favor of Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, the nominated candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) for this constituency. Syed Ameer Hamza Pirzada represents the PPP in this constituency.

Likewise, in NA-84-Sargodha, Hamid Hameed withdrew in support of Dr. Liaquat, the nom­inated candidate of the Muslim League (N). Tasnim Qureshi is the PPP candidate for this constituency. During a meeting with the President of the Paki­stan Muslim League (N), Sheh­baz Sharif, Raja Matloob Mehdi and Raja Talib Mehdi officially announced their decision. She­hbaz Sharif praised the party discipline and the dedication of all leaders to a common cause.

“Proud of you, you brought honor to the party and lead­ership, thank you,” remarked Shehbaz Sharif. He empha­sized the need for unity to protect the people of Pakistan from inflation, considering economic recovery and self-reliance as real challenges. He urged collective efforts to combat issues such as in­flation, unemployment, and economic depression. Party leaders expressed gratitude to the leadership for their confi­dence and encouragement.